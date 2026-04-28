Two drug addicts, acting on orders from Russian Federation, were preparing murder of Hero of Ukraine, Major General of Defence Forces, – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

The Security Service’s Counter-Intelligence Directorate and the National Police have foiled a contract killing of a Hero of Ukraine – a Major General in our country’s Defence Forces. Following a joint operation in the Zhytomyr region, two Russian agents who were plotting to kill the Ukrainian soldier have been arrested.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What did the investigation reveal?

As noted, the suspects conducted reconnaissance near the military officer’s home and "agreed" on a plan for the murder with Russian special services officers.

They then waited for their handler in Russia to provide the geolocation of a hideout from which they were to retrieve firearms to ambush a Ukrainian general near his home.

See more: IT specialist who recruited spotters for Russian strikes detained in Cherkasy region, - SSU. PHOTO

Arrest of the hitmen

SSU and National Police officers acted pre-emptively and detained both hitmen whilst they were preparing for the assassination.





According to the case file, the Russian Federation’s order was carried out by two drug addicts from Korostyshiv who had been recruited by the enemy. They came to the attention of the ruscists via Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money for a fix".

After recruitment, Russian intelligence officers gave the agents "test assignments". In particular, it has been established that both suspects were involved in at least two murders in the northern region of Ukraine.

See more: Attempted to shoot senior Ukrainian Navy officer on behalf of Russian Federation: foreign hitman detained, - SSU

During searches, smartphones were seized from them containing evidence of their contacts with Russian special services officers and preparations for an attack on a soldier.

The detainees have now been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Sub-clauses 6 and 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives by a group of persons acting in concert).

The suspects are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.