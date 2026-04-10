Attempted to shoot senior Ukrainian Navy officer on behalf of Russian Federation: foreign hitman detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU’s Counter-Intelligence Department, in collaboration with the Security Service’s regional office in Odesa, foiled an attempt by Russian forces to carry out a contract killing of a senior official in the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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See more: Russian agent exposed: prepared cache of weapons for contract killings in Odesa on behalf of FSB, - SSU. PHOTO

Hitman caught red-handed

It is reported that, following a special operation in Odesa, a Russian agent was caught red-handed whilst attempting to assassinate a high-ranking officer of the Ukrainian Navy.

It has been established that on the day of the assassination attempt, the hitman, armed with a pistol and two loaded magazines, took up a position near the exit of the residential complex where the Ukrainian officer lives.

Pretending to repair a bicycle, the perpetrator, wearing a balaclava, waited for the car driven by the military officer to appear. When the car approached the exit, the agent threw the bicycle under the wheels of the vehicle and attempted to open fire on the driver.

At that moment, the hitman was detained by a task force comprising counter-intelligence officers and special forces from the SSU’s Centre for Special Operations "A", who had been keeping the suspect under surveillance for some time and had documented his every move.

See more: Preparing assassinations of units commanders of the National Guard, DIU, SOF and Community Volunteer Units: Russian agent network has been uncovered in Kyiv. PHOTOS

What is known about the hitman

The enemy’s mission was carried out by a 37-year-old resident of one of the Balkan countries, recruited by Russian special services.

In February 2026, the foreign national arrived in the Ukrainian capital posing as a tourist, and later travelled to Odesa to carry out the Russian contract. Upon arrival in the port city, the agent received the geolocation of a hideout from his handler in Russia, from which he retrieved a pistol with a silencer and ammunition.

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The suspect then tracked the potential victim’s main locations and routes, after which he "agreed" the location of the planned assassination with a Russian intelligence officer. To maintain secrecy, the hitman regularly changed the addresses of his rented flats and hotel rooms in Odesa.

What he faces

The foreign national has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

It is reported that the suspect is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.