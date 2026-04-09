Russian agent exposed: prepared cache of weapons for contract killings in Odesa on behalf of FSB, - SSU. PHOTO

The SBU has foiled a series of contract killings in Odesa. Following a series of comprehensive operations in the port city, an FSB agent has been detained; he had set up a cache there containing ammunition and firearms, which were intended to be used in high-profile assassinations.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The agent’s mission

As noted, the detainee turned out to be an unemployed resident of Poltava, recruited by Russian agents whilst searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels. After being recruited, the agent was "sent" to Odessa. Upon arriving in the city, he received the geolocation of a hideout from the FSB, from which he retrieved an F-1 combat grenade, a Kalashnikov assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition for it.

In a hotel room, he tested their functionality, reported this to his handler in Russia, and received the following task from him: to hide the weapons in a new "stash".

See more: Planned terrorist attack at gathering of Ukrainian military personnel: SSU detains Russian agent in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

After conducting further reconnaissance of the area, the agent hid the weapons in rubbish bins in the central park and sent the relevant coordinates to the FSB.

Planned assassination of the head of the TCR

Next, Russian intelligence officers planned to recruit a potential hitman, who was to use the cache to attempt to assassinate the head of one of the district TCRs in the regional centre.

In the event of the military official’s assassination, the enemy hoped to expand the ‘list’ of victims.

See more: $12,000 for ’crossing’: border guards dismantled illegal border-crossing channel. PHOTOS

Agent’s arrest

SSU officers uncovered the Russians’ intentions in advance, documented the agent’s crimes and detained him at his residence in Poltava, where he had returned after setting up a hideout.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which he had used to contact a Russian intelligence officer. His identity has already been established by the Security Service.

What he faces

The agent has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Article 263 (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosive substances).

The indictment has been sent to court. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Suspicions against the handler

A curator from the FSB has also been notified of the charges in absentia. His actions have been classified as preparation for a terrorist attack, attempted murder, and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring him to justice.