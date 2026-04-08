$12,000 for ’crossing’: border guards dismantled illegal border-crossing channel. PHOTOS

During operations to combat illegal border crossings, officers from the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment uncovered a criminal group that had set up a scheme to smuggle people into Moldova, bypassing official border crossing points.

As part of the ongoing criminal investigation, border guards detained a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region who had handed over 12,000 US dollars to a co-organiser of the illegal scheme in exchange for assistance in illegally crossing the border, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Later, border guards near the Dnister River detected and detained the organiser of the illegal operation and another of his accomplices, who were to transport a client to the Chernivtsi region on an inflatable boat, bypassing checkpoints, and deliver him to the state border.

During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement officers carried out authorised searches at the addresses of the individuals involved in the criminal proceedings. During the searches, cash, laptops, mobile phones and other evidence were found and seized. In addition, an inflatable boat and a car were seized.

The suspects were detained. They have been notified of the charges against them, and preventive measures in the form of remand in custody with the possibility of bail have been imposed.















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