Fraudulent call centre exposed, which ’earned’ $100,000 month from ’crypto investments’ – SSU. PHOTOS

Cyber experts from the Security Service, in collaboration with the National Police, have dismantled yet another fraudulent scheme designed to steal money from Ukrainian and foreign citizens.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Underground call centre exposed

As noted, following comprehensive operations in Odesa, an underground call centre was uncovered and four suspects were charged with extorting money from people under the guise of investments in cryptocurrency exchanges.



The investigation established that the fraudsters were "earning" almost 100,000 US dollars a month from the scheme.

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What has been established so far?

According to the SSU, the criminals "shared" posts in popular Telegram groups about supposedly profitable crypto projects, thereby luring users.

"To appear convincing, the fraudsters showed clients examples of successful transactions and profitability, using data from legitimate cryptocurrency exchanges with real growth figures.



After ‘warming up’ a potential victim, the scammers sent them a link to a fake website designed to look like a well-known crypto investment service," the statement reads.

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How were the funds stolen?

At this stage, the user would connect their cryptocurrency wallet and confirm the proposed transaction, unaware of its true nature.



In reality, however, the website contained malicious code that allowed the attackers to automatically transfer funds from the victim’s wallet to addresses under their control.



Such a tool is called a ‘drainer’ and is designed for the unauthorised withdrawal and effective depletion of all assets from crypto wallets.



During 20 searches of the offices and homes of those detained, mobile phones and computer equipment containing evidence of the "scheme" were seized. Money, likely obtained through criminal means, was also discovered.









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The co-organiser and three accomplices have now been notified of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Parts 3 and 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 (organisation of and aiding and abetting fraud committed on an especially large scale through illegal transactions using computer technology);

Part 3 of Article 209 (legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, committed on a particularly large scale).

Pre-trial measures are currently being considered for the suspects. The investigation is ongoing to bring all participants in the scheme to justice. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.