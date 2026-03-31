Preparing assassinations of units commanders of the National Guard, DIU, SOF and Community Volunteer Units: Russian agent network has been uncovered in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A Russian intelligence network has been uncovered in Kyiv, which was planning contract killings of Defence Forces commanders and prominent public figures.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Coordination was carried out by a full-time employee of the Russian Federation’s intelligence service. He identified targets, assigned roles and directed the preparation of the crimes. Four people were involved in carrying out the tasks: the head of a security firm, a law enforcement officer, a former convict and a woman who provided transport," the statement said.







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The group had a clear plan – one of the participants was to carry out the murders directly, while the others were responsible for transport, logistics and providing cover.

A separate role was played by a member who obtained information from classified databases and passed it on to representatives of the Russian Federation.

The perpetrators used vehicles with flashing lights, posing as a security service, to leave the scene of the crime unhindered.

Weapons and ammunition were obtained via pre-arranged hideouts in the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

The investigation also established preparations for murders involving the use of explosives – they planned to plant them under cars.

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The agents were detained on the eve of preparations for the murder of the commander of one of the volunteer formations in Kyiv. During searches, weapons, mobile phones, SIM cards and other evidence were seized.

They have now been charged with high treason, attempted murder on the orders of a group of individuals, and unauthorised handling of information.

Furthermore, the actions of the organisers, who are currently in the Russian Federation, have been classified as an attempted act of sabotage.

The agents face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the SSU, the enemy’s targets also included commanders of units from the National Guard, the DIU, and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The main perpetrators of the Russian Federation’s order are a repeat offender recruited by the enemy, who had previously been prosecuted for robbery, and his accomplice, who arrived from Zaporizhzhia.

Among the other suspects is the director of a private security firm, who provided the perpetrators with a vehicle to flee the scene of the planned terrorist attack.

Another perpetrator was a law enforcement officer from the Dnipropetrovsk region who monitored departmental databases and was supposed to "report" to the russian federation's gru in the event of ‘confirmation’ of the military officer’s elimination," the Security Service reported.

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