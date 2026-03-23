SSU prevents new assassination attempts planned by Russians – Zelenskyy
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has thwarted assassination attempts that Russia had been preparing on Ukrainian territory.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.
SSU foils enemy plans
"I received a briefing from Major General Oleksandr Poklad. In particular, it was possible to prevent crimes on the territory of our state – the Russians were preparing assassination attempts. Relevant arrests were made. We cannot publicly disclose details at this time, but I am grateful to the SSU for protecting our people," the head of state said.
Long-range capabilities
Zelenskyy also said that he had received a report today from Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Major General Yevhenii Khmara.
"First of all, regarding our long-range activity against Russian oil wallets. I am grateful to our warriors for their precision. Russia’s war must not receive additional resources from the geopolitical situation and such crisis-level oil prices. The SSU also continues to show strong frontline results in eliminating the occupier, as always," the president noted.
Countering enemy agent networks
In addition, Zelenskyy said that work against enemy agent networks is ongoing.
"In particular, today there was a report on dismantling such networks of Russian influence operating through religious communities," the head of state said.
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