SSU prevents new assassination attempts planned by Russians – Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has thwarted assassination attempts that Russia had been preparing on Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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SSU foils enemy plans

"I received a briefing from Major General Oleksandr Poklad. In particular, it was possible to prevent crimes on the territory of our state – the Russians were preparing assassination attempts. Relevant arrests were made. We cannot publicly disclose details at this time, but I am grateful to the SSU for protecting our people," the head of state said.

Read more: SSU detained military officer who was preparing Russian strike on Biletskyi’s location in combat zone. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy also said that he had received a report today from Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Major General Yevhenii Khmara.

"First of all, regarding our long-range activity against Russian oil wallets. I am grateful to our warriors for their precision. Russia’s war must not receive additional resources from the geopolitical situation and such crisis-level oil prices. The SSU also continues to show strong frontline results in eliminating the occupier, as always," the president noted.

See more: SSU and National Police have detained further six Russian agents involved in arson attacks in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Countering enemy agent networks

In addition, Zelenskyy said that work against enemy agent networks is ongoing.

"In particular, today there was a report on dismantling such networks of Russian influence operating through religious communities," the head of state said.

Watch more: SSU exposes Hungarian intelligence officer who ran agent network in Zakarpattia. VIDEO