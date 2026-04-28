IT specialist who recruited spotters for Russian strikes detained in Cherkasy region, - SSU. PHOTO

An IT specialist from the Cherkasy region was creating new channels for the Russians to recruit local residents.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The man registered mobile numbers from Ukrainian operators to create fake accounts on social media.

Read more: Russian agent who directed strikes against Defense Forces has been detained near Pokrovsk, - SSU

"The suspect passed the ready-made accounts to the Russian special services to carry out recruitment operations ostensibly on behalf of Ukrainian citizens.

At the same time, the agent opened online accounts in the names of front men, which the Russians planned to use for covertly financing their agent networks," the statement reads.

It has been established that he sought out drug addicts and unemployed people who, in exchange for a one-off cash payment, agreed to provide him with their bank details.

Selection of informants

The IT specialist also personally selected potential ‘candidates’ for recruitment and passed their contact details to the FSB.

The SSU documented how he helped the Russian special services to "get in touch" with an unemployed resident of the Rivne region, who was coordinating Russian air strikes on the western region of Ukraine.

See more: Seeking locations of Ukrainian air defence systems in Odesa region: SSU exposes saleswoman-spotter

To carry out the hostile mission, he marked the geolocations of the Defence Forces on Google Maps and sent them via messenger to his FSB handler.

The spotter was exposed at the initial stage of his espionage activities and detained at his place of residence.

An IT specialist acting as an agent was also detained at his home. During searches of both suspects’ premises, smartphones and computer equipment containing evidence of their work for the enemy were seized.

The detainees have now been charged with high treason and are being held in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: He was preparing strikes with one and half ton FABs against Defense Forces: SSU detained Russian agent in the Donetsk region