Russian agent who directed strikes against Defense Forces has been detained near Pokrovsk, - SSU

A Russian agent who was directing Russian strikes against Ukrainian defense forces in the Pokrovsk area has been exposed in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The enemy’s targets were fortified areas and artillery positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are keeping Russian assault groups under fire control.

"If they had obtained the coordinates, the occupiers planned to carry out precision strikes on those targets using available weaponry, including 1.5-ton guided aerial bombs.

SSU officers thwarted the enemy’s plans, exposed the agent in advance, and detained him after taking measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops," the statement said.

See more: SSU has detained FSB agent who was preparing to blow up power substation in Kropyvnytskyi. PHOTO

Who was working for the enemy?

An unemployed resident of Dobropillia, recruited by Russian agents, was responsible for guiding the KABs. He came to the attention of the Russian gru when he posted pro-Kremlin comments in the chat rooms of Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent drove around the Pokrovsk agglomeration and, upon identifying military facilities, conducted reconnaissance to take photos and mark their geolocations on Google Maps.

The man was in constant contact with a handler from the Russian GRU. His identity has already been established by SSU counterintelligence officers.

See more: SSU detained another Russian agent who was directing Russian "KABs" at defenders of Sloviansk. PHOTO

During searches, authorities seized a smartphone from him that he had used to communicate with a Russian intelligence officer via a messaging app.

The SSU has now formally charged the Russian agent with high treason.

The man is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU has notified 16 collaborators from occupying "Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" on left bank of Kherson region of their suspicion in absentia. PHOTO