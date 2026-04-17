Seeking locations of Ukrainian air defence systems in Odesa region: SSU exposes saleswoman-spotter. PHOTOS

Another Russian strike coordinator has been detained in the Odesa region. The woman was preparing coordinates for a new series of shelling attacks on the region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy planned to carry out precision strikes against Ukrainian air defence forces protecting the airspace of the coastal zone.

"The Russian special services paid particular attention to the bases of mobile fire groups, as well as the combat positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Defence Forces.

To identify the ‘required’ geolocations and pass them on to the FSB, the agent travelled by public transport around the area near the Black Sea coast," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: at least 6 buildings hit. PHOTOS

Upon identifying military facilities, the woman would conduct reconnaissance near them, during which she photographed and filmed the outer perimeters of potential "targets".

She also marked their locations on Google Maps and then saved screenshots of the electronic coordinates on her smartphone.

The agent passed the collected data to her Russian handler via an anonymous chat in a messaging app.







The SBU documented the suspect’s crimes and caught her red-handed whilst she was recording the positions of Ukrainian troops on her smartphone.

See more: Russian strike on building in Odesa: emergency rescue operations completed, 8 people killed, 16 more injured. PHOTOS

Who was working for the enemy?

The investigation established that a local shop assistant recruited by the FSB was responsible for directing Russian strikes.

She came to the occupiers’ attention while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

She has now been charged with treason. The woman is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.