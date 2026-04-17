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Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: at least 6 buildings hit. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. Port, transport, and residential infrastructure facilities have been damaged.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Fires broke out at several locations, including within the Danube Biosphere Reserve, and have already been extinguished by emergency services.
Administrative buildings, equipment and containers have been damaged. At least six private residential buildings have been hit," the statement reads.
There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy attacks.
What led up to this?
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched 172 UAVs and a ballistic missile at Ukraine.
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