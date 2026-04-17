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Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: at least 6 buildings hit. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. Port, transport, and residential infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Fires broke out at several locations, including within the Danube Biosphere Reserve, and have already been extinguished by emergency services.

Administrative buildings, equipment and containers have been damaged. At least six private residential buildings have been hit," the statement reads.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy attacks.

The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April
The aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the Odesa region on 17 April

See more: Day in Sumy region: 2 dead and 5 wounded. Enemy attacked State Emergency Service unit. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Read: Russia strikes Chernihiv’s energy infrastructure: 6,000 customers without power

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shoot out (18106) Odesa region (1171)
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