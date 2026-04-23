He was preparing strikes with one and half ton FABs against Defense Forces: SSU detained Russian agent in the Donetsk region

A Russian military intelligence agent has been detained in the Donetsk region; he was preparing coordinates for Russian strikes on Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Russians planned to strike the Defense Forces with super-heavy FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs or even 1.5-ton FAB-1500 bombs equipped with guidance and correction modules. In this way, the enemy planned to inflict maximum damage on reserve command posts, fortified areas, and logistics depots containing weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian troops.

The Security Service identified the perpetrator and documented his espionage activities in the frontline area.

At the same time, the Defense Forces' positions in the Kramatorsk area were secured.

A Russian agent was detained at his place of residence.

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Who was working for the enemy?

According to the investigation, a local unemployed man who had been recruited by the enemy was responsible for coordinating the Russian attacks.

"He came to the attention of the aggressor country's military intelligence while looking for 'easy money' on Telegram channels dedicated to that topic, which are run by Russian intelligence officers."

After being recruited and trained remotely, the agent visited communities near the front lines to identify, photograph, and mark the locations of Donetsk region defenders on Google Maps.

"The suspect stored the information he gathered on his own smartphone for subsequent transmission to his handler in Russia. At the same time, the agent coordinated his 'reconnaissance missions' with him via a messaging app," the statement reads.

During the search, authorities seized a phone from the man containing evidence of intelligence gathering and contacts with a Russian intelligence officer.

He has now been charged with treason. The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with forfeiture of property.

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