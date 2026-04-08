Resident of Izium who disclosed positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russians has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, — Office of Prosecutor General

A court found a 36-year-old resident of Izium guilty of treason for passing information about the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Izium area to Russian intelligence. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with his property confiscated.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Prosecutors from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office proved in court that a 36-year-old resident of Izium had been working for Russian intelligence and gathering information on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Izium area.

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He plotted the data on Google Maps and sent it to the "curator"

In the summer of 2025, a man used Telegram to make contact with a representative of the Russian Federation who was gathering information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ firing positions from displaced persons from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region who had fled to Russia.

A resident of Izium agreed to pass on intelligence. To gain access to it, he operated undercover: he offered to help the military as a handyman with everyday tasks, minor repairs, or logistical matters. While he was there, he discreetly took photos and videos of the positions, equipment, and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He plotted the information he had gathered on Google Maps and sent it to the "supervisor."

In September 2025, the man was arrested by law enforcement officials. The court found him guilty of treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.