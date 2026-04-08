The accumulation of debts is occurring against a backdrop of constant attacks on energy infrastructure. This means that the industry needs resources not only for current operations but also for restoration and protection. Due to the accumulation and non-payment of debts, there is a risk of disrupting preparations for the next winter.

This was reported by the "Ekonomichna Pravda" publication, according to Censor.NET.

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"There are no free solutions in the energy sector. If someone doesn't pay today, the bill comes to the entire system tomorrow," a source in the parliament involved in energy sector decision-making told the publication, describing the debt situation in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv city authorities are provoking a nationwide collapse by refusing to pay for electricity and gas and deliberately accumulating billions in debt. In total, Kharkiv has accumulated over UAH 44 billion in debts for gas and electricity.

According to government data, by the end of March 2026, Kharkiv's district heating enterprises owed a record UAH 27.3 billion for the blue fuel consumed.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov has been pursuing a policy since the pre-war years that the publication calls "socialism" at the expense of the rest of the country. This resembles a Ponzi scheme from which all Ukrainians will suffer, the article states.

City authorities tolerate and cover up the non-payment of utility services, thereby effectively shifting the cost of these services onto the rest of the country's consumers. Utility services, which are directly subordinate to the city authorities, have for years deliberately refrained from paying for both electricity and gas.

Following the results of 2025, "Kharkiv Heating Networks" ranked first among all Ukrainian enterprises in terms of debt growth for gas consumed.

As noted in the article, the debt situation creates risks for the stability of the entire power system. Without immediate intervention, the debt chain could lead to a collapse of nationwide significance, where the entire country begins paying for the debts of the Kharkiv city authorities.

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