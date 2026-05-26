Russian agent who spied through her own son, soldier, has been detained in Donetsk region, - SSU. PHOTO

In the Donetsk region, law enforcement officers have detained a woman suspected of collaborating with the Russian FSB and gathering information on Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the SSU.

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What is known about the suspect

According to the investigation, the woman worked as a shop assistant in Kramatorsk.

During conversations with customers, she attempted to gather information about the locations of Ukrainian military personnel in Kramatorsk and Malotaranivka.

Also, according to the SSU, she was prying information out of her own son, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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How the agent operated

The security service stated that the Russian occupiers could have used the information obtained to launch new attacks in the region.

During a search, a phone with an anonymous chat was seized from the woman, through which she communicated with an FSB representative.

Investigators also established that the suspect held pro-Russian views and posted related messages on Telegram channels.





What she faces

The woman has been charged with treason under martial law.

She is currently in custody.

She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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