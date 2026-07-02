Massive strike on Kyiv: 18 dead so far, rescue operation continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following a massive Russian attack in Kyiv, 18 people have been confirmed dead, with over 80 more injured and some still missing. Rescue workers are operating at 15 locations. The Darnytskyi district of the capital has suffered the most damage, where part of a high-rise building has been destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

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In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, part of a nine-storey residential block has been destroyed as a result of a massive Russian attack. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the strike, with State Emergency Service personnel continuing to clear the rubble and search for people.

According to rescue workers, 17 people have been rescued from under the rubble, seven of whom were freed from beneath the building’s debris.

One fatality has so far been confirmed at this location. There are also reports of people who are considered missing. The search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing.

"The necessary specialists and specialist equipment have been deployed. The site of the operations and the damaged buildings are under police guard. We ask for your understanding regarding the restrictions in place. Police investigators are taking statements from victims at the operational headquarters that have been set up," said Klymenko.

Update

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 8:45 a.m., 13 people have died.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of destruction caused by the Russian strike, including a high-rise building and private residential homes in the Darnytskyi district.

According to Mayor Klitschko, 86 people are known to have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy’s nighttime attack. Seventy of them have been hospitalized.

As of 11:52 a.m., the State Emergency Service reported that the death toll had risen to 17.

"The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian Federation's attack had risen to 18 people as of 12:40 p.m.," the prosecutor's office reported.

More than 20 residential buildings have been damaged

More than 20 residential buildings have been damaged as a result of the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv. Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack and are operating at 15 locations across various districts of the capital.

Watch more: During missile strike near metro station in Kyiv, plaster rained down on people. VIDEO

The search and rescue operation is ongoing











