Russia will receive "just response" from Ukraine for today’s strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would definitely strike Russia in response to the massive attack on Kyiv on July 2.

Zelenskyy said this in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET informs.

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Response to Russia

"Putin is losing this war. That is what is happening. He clearly understands that he can intimidate people and simply kill the civilian population with missile strikes. Putin is afraid of chaos; he needs muscles, but he has no muscles on the battlefield. We must understand that there may be escalation. Of course, he has elections; he has elections in September. And our politicians must not forget, not ours. We must defend our state. We stand for a just peace, a just end to the war. And while it is not there, we stand for just responses. The Russian Federation will receive a response for today’s strike on Kyiv — that is beyond doubt," the president said.

Watch more: 28 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv at night. This is one of largest attacks on capital, - Ihnat. VIDEO

Missiles for Patriot

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine needs at least 140 Patriot missiles to intercept around 70 ballistic missiles. The president said that Ukraine does not have enough missiles for Patriot systems to repel massive ballistic attacks.

"We are fighting alone. The victims are exclusively Ukrainian. What we need from our partners is simply for them to do what they agreed to do. Because we are not even asking for more," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Six people may be trapped under rubble of destroyed building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

Massive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

at least 18 people were killed;

almost 90 were injured, including children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

rescue operations continued at many locations. People are being searched for under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe destruction, including:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed multi-storey residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. Due to the consequences of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily changed.

Watch more: 28 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv at night. This is one of largest attacks on capital, - Ihnat. VIDEO