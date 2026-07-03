Air defense shot down about 90% of Russian drones on July 2, ballistics remains problem, - Ihnat

During a massive attack on July 2, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed about 90% of the attack drones and nearly all of the cruise missiles. Ballistic missiles remain the greatest threat.

According to Censor.NET, Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, spoke about this on Ukrainian Radio.

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"The overall success rate in shooting down enemy attack drones is about 90%. Almost all cruise missiles were shot down. Information regarding two missiles is currently being verified, but there is no data yet on whether they hit their targets. All components of the Defense Forces that engaged air targets did everything they could. The only thing is that ballistics remains a weakness that needs to be addressed," Ignat noted.

During a massive Russian attack on the night of July 2, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 28 of 70 ballistic missiles.

"We're talking about the Iskander-M, S-400 anti-aircraft missiles used to strike ground targets, and Zircon missiles. Virtually all of these weapons were aimed at the capital. Other regions were also struck, but the enemy directed its main strike capability specifically at Kyiv," Ignat added.

Intense shelling on July 2

The massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of July 2 was one of the most intense combined attacks by the Russian Federation in recent times. Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack, but explosions and destruction were also reported in the Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions.

Russia deployed attack drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic missiles, launching strikes in several waves.

Kyiv suffered the most damage: residential buildings, a hotel, and civilian infrastructure were damaged; numerous fires broke out; and rescue workers spent the entire day clearing the rubble.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: 56 wounded remain in hospitals, search for missing continues