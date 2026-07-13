The enemy struck transport infrastructure facility in Odesa: buses were on fire, and there are casualties (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 13 July 2026, Russian forces attacked Odesa.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to the City Military Administration, the city’s transport infrastructure has been hit.

"We are establishing the details," Lysak clarified.

It should be noted that social media reports suggest a large-scale fire at a car park, though there is no official confirmation as yet.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

As Lysak later reported, the enemy attack damaged the premises of a transport company. Buses caught fire.

Four private homes were also damaged.

There are casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that three men – aged 58, 62 and 66 – were injured. They have been hospitalised with moderate injuries.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region this morning. As a result of the shelling, six buses caught fire at one of the bus depots. Another 11 buses and six cars were damaged.







The sanatorium grounds were also hit, specifically the facility’s building.

According to preliminary reports, four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack: two at the vehicle depot and two more on the sanatorium grounds.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Cleanup efforts are ongoing