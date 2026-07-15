Russian forces struck Odesa: three people were killed, and there are injured (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of July 15, 2026, the enemy launched yet another attack on Odesa.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"The enemy has attacked the city again. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. Residential buildings have been damaged. We are working to determine all the details," Lysak said.

Read more: Russia has launched two missiles at Odesa region: one person has been killed and another injured. PHOTOS

What was the enemy targeting?

At around 7 a.m., the Air Force reported high-speed targets in the Black Sea off the coast of Odesa.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Russian UAV attacks Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in Odesa region: two killed. PHOTO

Updated information

As of 7:47 a.m., three people are known to have been killed as a result of the enemy attack.

"Three more people were injured. They have been hospitalized in moderate condition," Lysak said later.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, a high-rise residential building in Odesa was damaged as a result of a missile strike. Unfortunately, three people were killed, and at least three others were injured; they are receiving the necessary medical care. Rescue workers saved three residents, including two children.







Other damage

A non-residential building and a gas pipeline were also damaged, causing a fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

In addition, a single-story building and a finished goods warehouse at a manufacturing plant were damaged. Trucks were damaged, and the fires have already been extinguished.

In the southern part of the region, an attack by enemy drones damaged the control room of a gas station without causing a fire.

No information regarding other fatalities or injuries has been reported at this time.