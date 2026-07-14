Russian UAV attacks Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in Odesa region: two killed. PHOTO
Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region on the evening of July 14. An enemy drone struck a civilian vessel sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Two people were killed in the attack.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"This evening, the enemy carried out another strike on the Odesa region’s port infrastructure," he said.
During the attack, an enemy UAV struck a civilian vessel sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, damaging the vessel’s superstructure. A fire broke out on board.
Unfortunately, two people were killed in the attack. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.
The enemy continues to deliberately strike civilians and civilian infrastructure, grossly violating international humanitarian law.
Russia attacks vessels in the port of Odesa
- During the day on July 14, Russian forces struck two merchant vessels sailing through the Ukrainian maritime corridor under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia. The captain of one vessel was killed, and three other crew members were injured.
- On July 13, Russia struck a civilian vessel in the Odesa region, killing three sailors and injuring five. Russia attacked a civilian merchant vessel sailing under the flag of Togo while it was unloading mineral fertilizers.
- On May 18, Russian forces attacked a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters with a Shahed drone.
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