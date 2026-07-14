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News Russian attack on the port in Odesa Russia’s attack on civilian vessels
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Russian UAV attacks Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in Odesa region: two killed. PHOTO

Attack on a vessel in the port of Odesa

Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region on the evening of July 14. An enemy drone struck a civilian vessel sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Two people were killed in the attack.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"This evening, the enemy carried out another strike on the Odesa region’s port infrastructure," he said.

During the attack, an enemy UAV struck a civilian vessel sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, damaging the vessel’s superstructure. A fire broke out on board.

See more: "Russian leadership has lost its mind because of war," Zelenskyy said in response to Russia’s overnight strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Attack on a vessel in the port of Odesa

Unfortunately, two people were killed in the attack. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.

The enemy continues to deliberately strike civilians and civilian infrastructure, grossly violating international humanitarian law.

Read more: Russian attack on civilian vessel in Odesa region: death toll rises to 5, 10 now wounded

Russia attacks vessels in the port of Odesa

See more: Russia struck civilian vessel in Odesa region: three sailors killed, five wounded. PHOTO

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ship (371) Odesa (1209) Odesa region (1140) Odeskyy district (385)
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