Russia struck civilian vessel in Odesa region: three sailors killed, five wounded. PHOTO

Russia struck a civilian merchant vessel flying the Togolese flag whilst it was unloading mineral fertilisers.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Community and Territorial Development, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are fatalities and injuries

According to him, a fire broke out after the vessel’s superstructure was hit. Sadly, three crew members were killed.

A further five sailors were injured. All those affected have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care.

"This is yet another russian strike against Ukraine’s civilian shipping and port infrastructure. Such attacks threaten the safety of international shipping, the stability of global trade and the world’s food security," the Ukrainian minister emphasised.

See more: Russia attacked two ships in ports of Odesa region: crew member, Syrian citizen, killed, there are injured. PHOTOS

Details from the Odesa Regional State Administration

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, the port infrastructure in the Odesa region has been damaged as a result of enemy shelling. The relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, damaging an oil storage tank