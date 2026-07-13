Russian attack on civilian vessel in Odesa region: death toll rises to 5, 10 now wounded
Unfortunately, while extinguishing a fire aboard a merchant vessel in the Odesa region that had been attacked by a Russian drone, the bodies of two more people were discovered.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
New fatalities
According to him, the death toll from the enemy attack has risen to five. Another ten people were injured. All those killed and injured were crew members.
"This strike is yet another act of terror by the aggressor state directed against global food security and civilian shipping. Those responsible will inevitably be held accountable," the regional head stressed.
Background
It was previously reported that Russia had struck a civilian vessel in the Odesa region, killing three sailors and injuring five.
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