Russian attack on civilian vessel in Odesa region: death toll rises to 5, 10 now wounded

Unfortunately, while extinguishing a fire aboard a merchant vessel in the Odesa region that had been attacked by a Russian drone, the bodies of two more people were discovered.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

New fatalities

According to him, the death toll from the enemy attack has risen to five. Another ten people were injured. All those killed and injured were crew members.

"This strike is yet another act of terror by the aggressor state directed against global food security and civilian shipping. Those responsible will inevitably be held accountable," the regional head stressed.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

Background

It was previously reported that Russia had struck a civilian vessel in the Odesa region, killing three sailors and injuring five.

Read more: Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to four, six people injured