Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to four, six people injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, four people were killed, and six others were injured.

This was stated in a post by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Odesa: new data on victims

"Unfortunately, this enemy attack claimed the lives of 4 people. Unspeakable pain. My condolences to their families and loved ones… Another 6 people were injured," he noted.

Earlier, two people were reported killed and two injured. After the data was updated, the death toll rose.

Russian troops attacked Odesa on Wednesday evening, July 8. The city’s infrastructure was damaged as a result of the strike.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 8 – Air Force