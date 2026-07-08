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Russians strike infrastructure in Odesa: two killed and two injured
Today, July 8, Russian troops struck Odesa, causing fatalities and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that infrastructure was damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa.
"Unfortunately, two people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.
It is also reported that two injured people are currently known about.
Air alert continues
"Air alert. Stay in safe places," Lysak added.
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