Russians strike infrastructure in Odesa: two killed and two injured

Today, July 8, Russian troops struck Odesa, causing fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

It is noted that infrastructure was damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.

It is also reported that two injured people are currently known about.

See more: Aftermath of strike on Odesa: two injured, including 11-year-old child (updated). PHOTOS

Air alert continues

"Air alert. Stay in safe places," Lysak added.

Read more: Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile: infrastructure damaged, 10 people injured (updated)