Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 8 – Air Force

On the evening of July 8, the movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy targets

At 7:53 p.m., a threat of ballistic weapons being used was reported.

Updated information

At 8:07 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Horodnia.

At 8:17 p.m., the threat of ballistic weapons being used was declared over.

At 8:32 p.m., a UAV was reported heading toward the city of Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:35 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Mykolaiv region, heading toward Ochakiv.

At 8:46 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the northeastern direction. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against front-line regions.

Updated information

At 8:54 p.m., KABs were reported in the Sumy region.

At 9:04 p.m., KABs were reported in the Donetsk region.

At 9:53 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Sumy region, passing near the settlement of Romny and heading toward the Poltava region.

At 9:55 p.m., KABs were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:59 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Mykolaiv region, in Ochakiv.

Updated information

At 10:27 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Poltava region, passing near the settlement of Khorol and heading south.

Read more: Russia has stepped up its KAB strikes on Sumy: there have already been 16 attacks since start of July, - Regional Military Administration