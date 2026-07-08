Russia has stepped up its KAB strikes on Sumy: there have already been 16 attacks since start of July, - Regional Military Administration

Russian forces have significantly increased the number of guided air-to-ground bomb strikes on Sumy. Since the beginning of July alone, the enemy has already carried out 16 attacks using KABs on the regional capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, whilst guided air strikes were sporadic at the start of the year, in June Russian troops attacked Sumy with guided air bombs on 29 occasions.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also recalled the air strike carried out by the Russian army on the city on the evening of 3 July. Four civilians were killed on that occasion.

Forty victims, including nine children, have already sought medical attention following the attack. Four people are in a serious condition, and one child is being treated at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

Security measures have been stepped up in the region following an increase in the number of air strikes. In particular, a system has been introduced in the Sumy region to provide immediate warnings via loudspeakers of approaching guided bombs, so that people can take shelter as quickly as possible.

See more: Russia strikes Sumy with KABs and UAVs: 4 dead, including a 5-year-old girl, 27 injured (updated). PHOTOS