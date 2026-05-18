Russian troops attacked merchant vessel with Chinese crew using Shahed drone in Ukraine’s territorial waters, Navy says (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of May 18, Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukraine’s territorial waters with a Shahed drone.

This was reported on Facebook by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"I wonder what was going through the Russians’ minds when they decided tonight to hit a Chinese merchant vessel in our sea with a Shahed. There were no casualties, but this is something new. ‘A terrible mistake has occurred,’ comrades?" he noted.

Updated information

As the Navy press center later reported, an enemy attack UAV struck the dry cargo vessel KSL DEYANG, which was at sea near Odesa region this morning.

The vessel sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, while its shipowner is from North Korea. The crew on board consists of Chinese citizens.

"Russia is once again demonstrating that its attacks pose a threat not only to Ukraine. Now this is a risk even for its closest partners whose vessels end up in the Black Sea," the Navy stressed.

Watch more: Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy uncrewed surface vessel near Odesa

Background

It was previously reported that the Russian army attacked Ukrainian territory using strike drones on the evening of 17 May.

Watch more: Navy’s "Angels" special unit carried out complex operation and evacuated marine’s relative from occupied territory