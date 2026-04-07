Navy’s "Angels" special unit carried out complex operation and evacuated marine’s relative from occupied territory. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy has carried out a complex, multi-stage operation to evacuate a relative of a marine from the occupied territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

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How the operation unfolded

The operation was carried out by the Navy’s special reconnaissance unit, the ‘Angels’. The exact timeframe has not been disclosed.

The man had been in hiding from Russian troops for a long time. He was placed on the wanted list after he shot and killed one occupier and wounded another while defending his property.

During this clash, he himself sustained a through-and-through wound, was detained and taken to hospital.

Escape and years in hiding

The man managed to escape from hospital and, despite his injuries, walked about 60 kilometres.

After that, he went into hiding for years and resisted the occupying forces until he was able to make contact with his family.

Watch more: Fighters of National Guard’s "Rubizh" Brigade evacuate 4 civilians from city of Biletske. VIDEO

The evacuation

Marine units, the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment were involved in the operation.

Once contact was established, the man was given detailed instructions on the route and how to behave at checkpoints.

Due to the complex security situation, he covered part of the route – about 10 km – by bicycle to the meeting point.

The entire route was monitored by reconnaissance UAVs, with cover provided by FPV drones. To create a safe corridor, Ukrainian drones attacked enemy checkpoints.

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Completion of the operation

After meeting the escort team, the journey continued along dirt tracks, bypassing enemy positions. Part of the route had to be covered on foot.

Ultimately, the man was successfully evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine, where he has already been reunited with his family.

Background

Over the past four years, the "Angels" unit has rescued 104 military personnel and civilians and continues to carry out similar operations.

Watch more: Soldiers from 210th Separate Assault Regiment evacuated wounded soldier under fire using ground robot. VIDEO