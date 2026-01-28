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News Video Evacuation from frontline communities
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Fighters of National Guard’s "Rubizh" Brigade evacuate 4 civilians from city of Biletske

Fighters of the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine evacuated four civilians.

Censor.NET reports that the evacuation took place from the city of Biletske.

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Despite the constant threat from the air, fighters from the 4th Special Forces Battalion "Syla Svobody" of the Rubizh Brigade evacuated civilians from the destroyed city.

"We urge all residents of frontline areas to evacuate in a timely manner so as not to endanger themselves and the military," the comments to the video add.

Read more: About 2,800 people remain in Kostiantynivka, evacuation extremely difficult – RMA

See more: Mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

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