About 2,800 people remain in Kostiantynivka, evacuation extremely difficult – RMA
About 2,800 people are still living in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, despite the difficult security situation.
This was stated by Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
More than 2,800 people remain in the city
Evacuation from the city and the delivery of humanitarian aid, there are extremely difficult, as the enemy continues shelling.
"Unfortunately, more than 2,800 people are currently in Kostiantynivka. A few months ago, there were about 5,000. More than half have left. But the people who remain in the city now cannot be reached by us, unfortunately. Only thanks to our defenders are we able to deliver food packages and drinking water to them," Filashkin said.
Situation in the city
According to him, the situation in the city is the most difficult. The enemy is shelling all access roads and destroying all vehicles, making it very difficult to help people in the city.
Background
Earlier, border guards from the "Phoenix" unit released footage showing what Kostiantynivka looks like now. Empty streets, destroyed buildings, vehicles, and burned shops are the result of the Russian invaders’ invasion.
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