Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy uncrewed surface vessel near Odesa. VIDEO
Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and destroyed an enemy uncrewed surface vessel that was attempting to approach one of Odesa’s ports.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.
"An enemy uncrewed surface vessel that was attempting to approach one of Odesa’s ports was promptly detected and successfully destroyed," the statement said.
"We will give the enemy no chance — neither on land nor at sea!" the Navy stressed.
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