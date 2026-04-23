Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy uncrewed surface vessel near Odesa. VIDEO

Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and destroyed an enemy uncrewed surface vessel that was attempting to approach one of Odesa’s ports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"An enemy uncrewed surface vessel that was attempting to approach one of Odesa’s ports was promptly detected and successfully destroyed," the statement said.

Watch more: Two occupiers jump into lake and try to swim away from drone. VIDEO

Watch more: Man who survived strike on Dnipro spoke of death of his 23-year-old wife: "Strike hit only her. There was no chance of survival. Floor collapsed, and I was hanging onto antenna". VIDEO

"We will give the enemy no chance — neither on land nor at sea!" the Navy stressed.