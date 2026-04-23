Man who survived strike on Dnipro spoke of death of his 23-year-old wife: "Strike hit only her. There was no chance of survival. Floor collapsed, and I was hanging onto antenna". VIDEO

The night-time attack on Dnipro on 23 April left a deep scar on the hearts of the city’s residents. A video has emerged online featuring the account of a resident of one of the high-rise blocks who lost his wife and his home as a result of a direct hit by enemy munitions. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The couple lived on the eighth floor of a block of flats that became the epicentre of the destruction. The man, still in a state of shock, described the first few seconds after the explosion and his journey to safety.

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"And my wife died. She was simply on that floor on the other side. And the strike hit only her. 23, Karina. There was no chance of survival there. I wouldn’t have stood a chance either if it had flown in from that side of the building. Everything collapsed, the floor caved in, I climbed out onto the balcony, then onto the satellite dish, and then climbed out between the two blocks into the gap and hung there until the State Emergency Service rescued me. I was up there for about 20 minutes. In my dressing gown, just as I’d been sleeping, I was just hanging there. It came flying in from this side onto the seventh floor. It collapsed straight away. Everything collapsed," says the man.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro: three people killed, ten wounded (updated). PHOTOS

What happened beforehand?

On the night of 23 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The strike damaged residential buildings in the city and caused fires.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city. In particular, the enemy hit a high-rise building, where the fire engulfed several flats.

In addition, cars and a shop caught fire in Dnipro.

"The number of casualties from the night-time enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 10.

Four people have been hospitalised with moderate injuries. Among them are two children – girls aged 9 and 14," the head of the regional military administration later reported.

Mayor Borys Filatov reported at 10:26 that three people had been killed as a result of the Russian strike.

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