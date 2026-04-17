Occupiers struck passenger train in Kherson with drone and cynically boasted about footage of attack. VIDEO

The Russian army has once again confirmed its status as a terrorist group by launching a targeted strike against civilian infrastructure. This time, the invaders targeted a passenger train in Kherson. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The occupiers have not only committed yet another war crime, but have also cynically put it on public display. Footage from security cameras has appeared online, published by Russian sources themselves.

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