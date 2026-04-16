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News Video War crimes of Russia
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Occupier kicks and finishes off wounded unarmed Ukrainian soldier with two shots. VIDEO 18+

Another shocking confirmation of Russia's disregard for any norms of international law and the Geneva Conventions has appeared online. The video captures the intentional murder of an unarmed, wounded Ukrainian serviceman. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The crime was committed in the Kupyansk direction. The murder of the Ukrainian soldier was filmed by the invader himself from the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

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"Another war crime: a Russian monster kicks and shoots a wounded Ukrainian soldier. Kupyansk direction. Video by a serviceman of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces," the author of the publication notes in the commentary.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with an unstable psyche!

See more: Rosgvardiya occupier sentenced to 12 years for raping civilian in occupied Kherson. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (12218) injury (1085) murder (769) war crimes (911)
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