Two occupiers jump into lake and try to swim away from drone. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, operators from the 1st Detachment of the 4th Special Operations Forces Centre "Ranger" identified and successfully eliminated a group of Russian occupiers who were attempting to use an unconventional method of defence against air strikes. This was reported by Censor.NET.
During aerial reconnaissance, the special forces spotted two invaders. Upon noticing a Ukrainian FPV drone, the Russians decided that the nearest body of water would be the best hiding place –the occupiers jumped into the lake at full speed and tried to swim away from the drone.
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