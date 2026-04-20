SOF strike enemy arsenals and logistics hubs in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck enemy arsenals and logistics hubs in occupied parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, over the course of the week, SOF drones struck a number of warehouses, arsenals, and logistics centres located along a key enemy transport route.

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In particular, enemy arsenals, supply depots, and logistics hubs were hit in the areas of Mykilske, Makedonivka, and Markove.

In addition, a repair base, command locations, and rear support areas of the occupation forces were hit in Hamivka and Priazovske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Separately, an enemy materiel support depot and logistics hub were destroyed in Terpinnia.

The caption accompanying the video also states that the SOF continue to carry out medium-range strikes on the enemy's critical military infrastructure, reducing its combat capabilities.

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