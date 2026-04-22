Situation in Hryshyne is tense, enemy is trying to gain foothold, - "East" Operational Command

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, increasing the number of assault troops and the use of long-range artillery and drone units.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation in the Pokrovsk agglomeration

In particular, as noted, the situation in the Hryshyne area remains tense. The enemy is attempting to advance and gain a foothold in the settlement, operating in small infantry groups. Firefights are ongoing.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for further advancement northward.

"Our units are identifying and destroying targets, preventing the occupiers from forming strike groups. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city," the report states.

Read more: Syrskyi held meetings on front line: Most difficult is in Pokrovsk direction, number of decisions were made

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 51 attacks by the aggressor directed at the settlements of Bilytske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Vasylivka, and Hryshyne.

The elimination of Russian troops

According to the "East" Operational Command, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of likely enemy advance routes, and blocking of enemy logistics within the group’s area of responsibility, as well as search-and-strike operations.

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses in the Eastern Operational Command’s area of responsibility remain the highest—458 invaders over the past 24 hours.

Over 1,260 UAVs of various types have been destroyed, and 54 units of other weapons and equipment have been hit. Specifically, armored vehicles and 6 artillery units were damaged, 26 vehicles and 19 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed or damaged, and 85 shelters were hit.

Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past day, 77 command posts for Russian UAVs were struck.

Watch more: Situation in Hryshyne is escalating, enemy increases pressure – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO