Syrskyi held meetings on front line: Most difficult is in Pokrovsk direction, number of decisions were made

During his latest working visit, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the leadership of the Defense Forces' offensive group.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is it the hardest right now?

In particular, as noted, Syrskyi discussed the operational situation, the progress made in carrying out assigned tasks, and plans for further active measures with Major General Oleh Apostol.

"I also served at the headquarters of units in the Pokrovsk direction, where the pressure from Russian occupation forces is most intense. Since early April, a total of 688 enemy attacks have been recorded here," the commander-in-chief reports.

Read more: 231 combat engagements took place on front line: most of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Situation Analysis and Decisions Made

He also met with the commanders of corps, military units, and subunits. Together, they analyzed the current situation in their respective areas of responsibility. In addition, he heard reports on the needs of Ukrainian defenders, proposals for enhancing the effectiveness of troop deployment and thwarting enemy operations, and made certain decisions regarding additional support for our units.

"I visited the Unmanned Systems Forces unit, where I discussed a number of issues with Major Robert Brovdi. As the enemy regroup and bring in reinforcements, the role of unmanned systems in defeating the occupiers becomes even more critical," the commander concluded.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi