Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with members of the newly established ARES (Allied Reform and Expert Support) Military Expert Council.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As noted, Syrskyi held a substantive discussion with the Chairman of the Council, General Sir Richard Shirreff (Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command from 2011 to 2014) and Lieutenant General Pavel Macko (Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic from 2013 to 2018).





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The situation on the front lines

In particular, the commander-in-chief briefed his colleagues on the current situation on the front lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the use of new tactics and types of weaponry.

The enemy continues to attempt advances and intends to seize not only the Donbas but all of Ukraine. In response, we are systematically undermining its ability to wage war—diligently destroying its resources, logistics, and military capabilities, thwarting the enemy’s plans time and again. At the same time, we should not expect the enemy’s resources to run out quickly. "We must continue to build up our own capabilities and maintain resilience at all levels—both through internal reserves and thanks to the support of international partners," he emphasized.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to his foreign colleagues for their willingness to use new tools to strengthen military and political support for Ukraine.

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"I commend the efforts of Sir Richard Shirreff, who has launched the council’s practical work and has already outlined specific areas of activity, particularly in the field of military-strategic analysis. I expect that the ARES Council will become a permanent and effective channel of communication between the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the professional military community of partner countries. Its work will contribute to improving the quality of management decisions and accelerating the institutional development of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the implementation of international experience and best practices from allied armies. Additional communication and advocacy for the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the level of the military-political leadership of partner states is also important.

"We have unique combat experience—gained from the largest and most technologically advanced war of the 21st century—and we are ready to share it to enhance the capabilities of our partners’ armies. I am convinced that this will contribute to strengthening the security and stability of a united Europe, of which Ukraine is an integral part," Syrskyi concluded.

We are on the right track. This is evidenced by the growing interest among high-ranking military experts from abroad in participating in the work of the ARES Council.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine established the ARES Military Expert Council under the Commander-in-Chief.