AFU repelled mechanised assault by the Russian Federation in the Sumy region, - 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade

Russian troops attempted to break through the border from the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy’s equipment and halted the advance in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Army TV by Serhii Dibrov, an officer of the 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade.

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Unlike previous infiltrations by small groups of infantry, this time the enemy launched an attack with several units of equipment.

"They tried to use infiltration tactics for a long time. Most likely, the results of such infiltration tactics did not please some high-ranking commander. He said, 'You’re just hanging around there; you need to go on the offensive, you need to attack.' So, at 9 am, it all began. Most likely, this was the execution of some mission by a suicidal commander; otherwise, we cannot explain it," the officer noted.

Three armoured vehicles took part in the assault: an MTLB, an BMP, and a ‘Gvozdika’ self-propelled howitzer. In addition, there were three motorcycles in the column. All of it was reduced to scrap.

"I can give you specific figures. This convoy managed to penetrate approximately 300 metres into Ukrainian territory, falling short of our positions by several kilometres. At a distance of 300 metres, it was stopped and completely destroyed," stated Dibrov.

What preceded this?

Over the past 24 hours, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted five times to breach our defenders’ defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and Vilcha.

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