Border guards from "STRIKS" unit destroyed nine enemy drones in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO
Border guard pilots continue to demonstrate high effectiveness in combating Russian aerial attack assets. In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, fighters from the strike UAV company "STRIKS" unit destroyed a group of enemy drones. This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service press centre.
Thanks to the professional actions of drone operators, nine "Molniya" type unmanned aerial vehicles, which the enemy uses to attack Ukrainian positions and rear facilities, were detected and destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password