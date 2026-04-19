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Minus 70 Russian invaders near Pokrovsk: combat operations by pilots of 414th Brigade "Madyar Birds". VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, struck enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots eliminated 70 Russian troops during combat sorties using kamikaze drones.
The footage was shared by Robert Brovdi (Madyar) on Telegram.
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