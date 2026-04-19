Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, struck enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots eliminated 70 Russian troops during combat sorties using kamikaze drones.

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The footage was shared by Robert Brovdi (Madyar) on Telegram.

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