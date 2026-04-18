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Defence forces destroyed occupiers’ command post with HIMARS strike. VIDEO
Defence Forces personnel, in coordination with neighbouring units, launched an attack on an enemy command post.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots first used an FPV drone to target a parked car near the facility.
Following this, the building itself was struck by HIMARS.
It is noted that the final stage involved firing cluster munitions at enemy infantry attempting to withdraw from their positions.
Footage of the joint combat operation was filmed by operators of the "Leleka" UAV.
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