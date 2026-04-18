Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Msta-S self-propelled gun and D-30 howitzers on Russian territory. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Cossacks have destroyed four enemy artillery systems on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, two 2S19 ‘Msta-S’ self-propelled artillery units and two D-30 towed howitzers were destroyed.

The command noted that this has reduced the enemy’s firepower in the sector.

"The enemy’s firepower in the sector has been reduced. The border does not protect against retaliation. The hunt continues!", the Army of Ukraine emphasised.

What preceded this?

Soldiers of the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard struck deep into the enemy’s rear in the Zaporizhzhia sector. In the temporarily occupied territory, the brigade’s pilots destroyed an enemy 35N6 "Kasta" radar station.

Read more: Three enemy ships, radar stations and enemy logistics in occupied Crimea have been struck, — SSU