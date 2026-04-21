194 combat engagements since start of day, AFU repel 43 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 194 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the start of April 21. The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, destroy its manpower, and wear down the occupiers’ combat potential through systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report, Censor.NET reports.

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The enemy launched 50 airstrikes today, dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,982 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,112 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation along the front lines

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out four air strikes using nine guided aerial bombs, and fired 88 rounds at our troops’ positions and populated areas, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the area of Prylipka and towards Bochkove. One assault operation is ongoing.

Read more: Aggressor attacks positions of Defense Forces 52 times since beginning of day – General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice, near Novoosynove and toward Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assaults by the occupiers toward the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried twice to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times toward Nykyforivka, Holubivka, Bondarne, Maiske, Vasiutynske and Markove. One assault is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 25 assaults today on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and Ivanopillia, as well as toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar and Novodmytrivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 43 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Bilytske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Osavulske, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka and Vasylivka. Four enemy assaults are ongoing.

Read more: 139 combat engagements took place since start of day: 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, 97 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today and 27 were wounded, while one enemy shelter was destroyed. An enemy UAV command post, six shelters, one artillery piece and two vehicles were also damaged. A total of 99 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve and Zlahoda, and toward Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 enemy attacks were recorded near Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske and Staroukrainka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times toward Shcherbaky, Plavni and Stepnohirsk. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

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