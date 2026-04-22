231 combat engagements took place on front line: most of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the defence forces have engaged in 231 combat encounters with Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 7,067 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,810 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 65 using multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of settlements in the Sumy region – Yastrubshchyna, Pavlivka; in the Dnipropetrovsk region – Malomykhailivka, Kolomytsi, Havrylivka, Novooleksandrivka; in Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Polohy, Kopani, Sviatopetrivka, Lisne, Novoselivka, Charivne, Yurkivka, and Orikhiv were hit by air strikes.

Read more: Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff

Enemy casualties

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ aviation, missile forces and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and an enemy UAV command post.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out four air strikes using nine guided bombs, and fired 94 times at our troops’ positions and populated areas, including three times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read: Oil refinery in Tuapse, oil depot in Crimea, and two enemy ships hit, – General Staff

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units five times in the area of Prylipka and towards Bochkove, Okhrimivka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Novoosynove and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Hlushevka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 10 times, attacking towards the settlements of Stavka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Novosergiivka and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, according to updated information, the occupiers launched seven attacks in the areas of Nykyforivka, Holubivka, Bondarne, Maiske, Vasyutynske, Udachne and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, according to updated information, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Ivanopillia and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Kuchero-Yar and Stepanivka.

Read more: 91 combat engagements since start of day: fiercest fighting continues in several front-line directions – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 51 assaults by the aggressor towards the settlements of Bilytske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Vasylivka and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Andriivka-Klevtsove and towards Kalynivka

In the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Hirke, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled six enemy attempts to advance towards Shcherbakiv, Plavniv, Stepnohirsk and Promorsk.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults towards Antonivsky Bridge, Bilohrudy Island and Kruglyk Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.