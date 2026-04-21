Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff

On April 20 and during the night of April 21, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

As noted, ammunition depots in the areas surrounding the settlements of Maryanivka and Lisne in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, as well as Aidar (temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region), have been hit.

A unit command post near Novopavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region has also been hit.

Enemy logistics depots in the areas around the settlements of Persianovskiy (Rostov region, Russian Federation) and Novomykolaivka in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region have been struck.

An enemy fuel and lubricant depot near the village of Aidar (temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region) was also struck.

In addition, an area where the occupiers had concentrated their weapons and military equipment near the village of Klimovo (Bryansk region, Russian Federation) was struck.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

Read more: 139 combat engagements took place since start of day: 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Strike on the Syzran Oil Refinery

Preliminary investigations have established that on April 17, 2026, at the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, the RVS-10000 storage tank, two sections of the process pipeline, and the ELOU AVT-6 primary oil refining unit were damaged.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.