91 combat engagements since start of day: fiercest fighting continues in several front-line directions – General Staff

A total of 91 combat engagements have already taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day on April 21, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff press center.

Shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Rohizne, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region, as well as Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region, came under fire. Yastrubshchyna and Pavlivka were hit by airstrikes.

Situation in the north

As reported, in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike using a single guided bomb, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions on 50 occasions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy made a single attempt to improve its position in the area of Prylipka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault action near Kurylivka.

Read more: 139 combat engagements took place since start of day: 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance toward Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times toward Nykyforivka, Holubivka, Bondarne, Maiske and Vasiutynske. One of those attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Yablunivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 30 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions toward Bilytske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Four of those attempts are still ongoing.

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times toward Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske and Zlahoda. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, nine attacks took place toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka and Huliaipilske. Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Polohy, Kopani, Sviatopetrivka, Dolynka, Lisne, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka and Charivne were hit by airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions toward Shcherbaky, Plavni and Stepnohirsk. Two of them are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,320,310 personnel (+1,040 in the past 24 hours), 11,884 tanks, 40,478 artillery systems, and 24,429 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.