Situation in Hryshyne is escalating, enemy increases pressure – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are stopping the enemy’s attempts to entrench itself in central and northern Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

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The situation in Hryshyne

As noted, the situation in Hryshyne is escalating. The enemy has increased pressure on the settlement and is attempting to advance.

"Ukrainian troops are not allowing the enemy to entrench itself in the central part of the settlement. In recent days, the Defense Forces carried out an operation to destroy an enemy troop assembly point. Having waited for the right moment, our troops launched an airstrike on a concentration of Russians," the statement says.

Read more: Russia intensifies assaults near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne: fierce fighting continues, - Operation Task Force "East"

Elimination of Russian forces

According to the results of the strike, the elimination of at least three occupiers has been confirmed. Also, according to available information, some Russian soldiers remain trapped under rubble in a basement with no possibility of escape.

"At the same time, the enemy continues to press in the north of the settlement as well. To do so, it is trying to bypass Hryshyne, using open terrain and tree lines from the south-western direction. In this way, the Russians seek to entrench themselves on the northern and north-western outskirts," the 7th Air Assault Corps stressed.

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces are launching assaults using small groups and FPV drones, — ’Rubizh’ brigade

In recent days, the enemy tried to break through along this route using an armored personnel carrier. The Defense Forces destroyed the enemy "taxi" together with its personnel, thwarting its attempt to advance further.